Investment Shortfall Threatens Europe’s Green Transition

An advisor to President Biden is the latest to call on the U.K. and Europe to follow in the footsteps of the U.S. and increase their investment in green technology. The U.K. and the rest of Europe have been repeatedly criticised over the last year for failing to launch far-reaching climate legislation to back up their aims for a green transition. After the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the most ambitious U.S. climate policy to date, everyone was expecting the U.K. and Europe to announce something similar, but funding for decarbonisation…