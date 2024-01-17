IRA Has Created a $9-Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit Market

The Inflation Reduction Act has incentivized the planning and construction of record-breaking numbers of clean energy capacity installations despite near-term challenges with costs and supply chains. The IRA has also created a market for tax credits, which has grown to as much as $9 billion as the legislation introduced federal transferable tax credits. This process allows for-profit project owners to monetize certain tax credits by transferring them to other taxpayers. Essentially, this enables renewable project owners…