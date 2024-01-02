Iran Deploys Warship to Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Iran has sent a warship to the Red Sea following a Houthi attack on a container ship over the weekend, to which the U.S. responded by sinking three Houthi vessels and killing 10. According to unconfirmed reports from social media, as cited by Reuters, the Alborz warship may have entered the Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb strait a day before the latest attack of the Houthis, which took place on Sunday. Am Al-Jazeera reporter covering the region noted that Iranian ships in the Red Sea were not an unusual occurrence. “These waters are open to…