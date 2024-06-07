Iran Doubles Down on Nuclear Ambitions Following IAEA Censure

Iran has criticized a resolution by the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling on Tehran to step up its cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog. The IAEA’s 35-nation board on June 5 voted 20-2, with 12 abstentions, to adopt the censure resolution tabled by Britain, France, and Germany — the three Western European nations that are party to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and are known as the E3. In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “strongly condemns” the resolution, which…