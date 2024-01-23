Iran-Pakistan Tensions Test Beijing’s Diplomatic Prowess

Air strikes and diplomatic sparring between Iran and Pakistan have raised difficult questions for China and its influence in the region amid growing fears the upheaval sweeping across the Middle East could spread.Since the tit-for-tat strikes on January 16 and 18 against militant and separatist groups, Islamabad and Tehran have signaled they want to de-escalate the situation and that their foreign ministers will hold talks in Pakistan on January 29.But the attacks have exposed the fine line between peace and conflict in the region and put the spotlight…