Iran, Russia Sign MoU For Oil, Gas Cooperation

Iran and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding pertaining to oil and gas on the sidelines of the 6th Russian Energy Week International Forum. The MoU was signed by the chief of Iran’s Institute for International Studies and the CEO of Russia’s Roscongress Foundation, SHANA reported. The two organizations—sharing similar footing over Western sanctions of its oil and gas exports—will team up to study proposed projects for energy cooperation between the two countries. The groups will also form a think tank to study and…