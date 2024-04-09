Iran Said It Could Close Major Oil Shipping Route—But Will It?

Iran could close the major oil shipping route known as the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, the commander of Iran’s Revolution Guard’s navy said on Tuesday. But for now, it will keep it open, he added. The warning came following Israel’s presence in the United Arab Emirates, which Alirez Tangsiri says he sees as a threat, and Israel’s airstrikes on Iran’s consulate in Syria earlier this month. “We do not get hit without striking back, but we are also not hasty in our retaliation,” Tangsiri said. Iran’s historical relationship with the strategic waterway,…