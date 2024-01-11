Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

An American oil tanker reported to have been hijacked in the Gulf of Oman earlier on Thursday was seized by Iran in retribution for the U.S. seizure of 1 million barrels of Iranian oil last year. The Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker, the St. Nikolas, was previously named the Suez Rajan, which was entangled in a sanctions dispute for transporting Iranian oil that eventually led to the seizure of that oil in 2023. The Suez Rajan had been accused by the U.S. of violating sanctions, with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard…