Iran Signs $13 Billion Worth of New Oil Contracts

Iran has signed new contracts for the development of oil fields worth $13 billion, planning to add 350,000 bpd to daily production. The deals are the biggest in the energy space for the past decade, state news agency Shana reported. They were all signed with local companies, according to oil minister Javad Owji. The production increase effort will focus on six fields, including the biggest one that Iran shares with neighbor Iraq—Azadegan—and its oldest producing field, Masjed Soleyman. The latter is the oldest producing…