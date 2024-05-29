Iran to Launch $4.6 Billion Worth of Oil Projects

Iran will soon launch 32 oil industry projects worth a total investment of $4.6 billion, Iranian Petroleum Minister Jawad Owji said on Wednesday. Iran has also begun work on 50 new oil projects worth a total of over $50 billion, Iranian media quoted Owji as saying. Since 2021, Iran has boosted its oil production by 60%, the oil minister said earlier in May. In the latest Iranian calendar year to March 19, 2024, the Islamic Republic boosted its oil and gas production by 20% compared to the previous Iranian year, Owji added. Iran has signed…