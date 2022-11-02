Iran To Sign $40 Billion Deal With Russian Gas Giant

In December, Iran expects to sign an energy agreement with Russian gas giant Gazprom worth around $40 billion, a senior Iranian diplomat was quoted as saying on Wednesday. “We have concluded an agreement worth about $6.5 billion with Gazprom. We hope that the remaining agreements totaling to $40 billion will be signed next month. The negotiations are currently ongoing,” said Mahdi Safari, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy, as quoted by the ISNA news agency of Iran. The agreement comes as Russia and Iran are expanding…