Iran, Venezuela, And Syria Ink Landmark Oil Refinery Deal

Iran has revealed plans to build a new oil refinery in Syria’s Homs governorate with a capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) as part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Damascus and the government of Venezuela. “A tripartite memorandum was signed between Iran, Venezuela, and Syria for a new 140,000 barrel refinery to be built in Syria,” Jalil Salari, the Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) told state-run Fars News Agency this week. “The studies that were conducted found that…