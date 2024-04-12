Iran Will Seek to Avoid Escalation With Israel

Iran will respond to the Israeli attack on its consulate in Damascus in such a way as not to escalate the situation in the Middle East. This is the message that Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Abdollahian delivered to the United States last Sunday, according to unnamed sources that this week spoke to Reuters. The report comes out a day after one from Bloomberg that said the U.S. and Israel are already bracing for Iran’s response, which they see as imminent, and likely to happen in the next few days. The Bloomberg…