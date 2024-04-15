Iran’s Attack on Israel Sparks Global Concerns of Escalation

Leading diplomats and politicians across the globe, fearing another major escalation of fighting in the Middle East, urged restraint as the world waited for Israel’s response after it endured an unprecedented air attack by Iran over the weekend. Tehran fired more than 300 missiles and drones at Israel late on April 13, almost all of which were shot down by Israeli defense systems, along with intercepts by forces from the United States, France, Britain, and Jordan. Only a few missiles reached Israeli territory, causing modest damage to an air base…