Iran’s “Dark Fleet” of Oil Tankers Continues to Thrive Despite Sanctions

Iran is one of the most sanctioned countries in the world. But restrictions imposed by the United States have largely failed to stymie Iran’s oil exports, the backbone of its flailing economy.U.S. sanctions have cut off Iran from most of its traditional customers, forcing Tehran to find new buyers and sell its oil at discounted prices.But China’s willingness to buy record amounts of Iranian oil, Tehran’s mastery of sanctions-evading tactics, and Washington’s reluctance to strictly enforce sanctions have made U.S. measures against Iran’s…