Iran’s Latest Move Brings A New Nuclear Deal With The U.S. Closer

The deal announced on 11 September that saw five Americans released from prison in Iran has brought the quiet ongoing discussions over a new, watered-down version of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – colloquially known as the ‘nuclear deal’ – “much closer to fruition”, a senior figure in the European Union’s (E.U.) energy security complex exclusively told OilPrice.com last week. “Part of the new [JCPOA] will involve the unfreezing of monies due to Iran for oil sold to several countries…