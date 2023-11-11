Iran’s President Visits Tajikistan In An Unexpected Thaw In Relations

For the past few years, Tajikistan’s propaganda machine has cast Iran in the worst possible light, as a sponsor of terrorism and the architect of numerous attempts to cultivate radical Islamic sentiments. All that was forgotten about on November 8, when Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Dushanbe to be greeted with smiles and warm handshakes. Following a day of talks and negotiations on November 8, Raisi and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon oversaw the signing of 19 cooperation documents in areas including visa policies, international…