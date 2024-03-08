Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Capture Oil Tanker Amid Sanctions Dispute

When Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker last year, Tehran said the transporter had collided with and damaged an Iranian vessel in the Gulf of Oman. Now, nearly one year later, Tehran said it will confiscate the cargo of the Advantage Sweet, which was transporting oil from Kuwait to the U.S. state of Texas, in retaliation for crippling American sanctions against the Islamic republic.The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, reported on March 6 that a Tehran court had ruled in favor of confiscating the oil,…