Iraq, China Sign Deal for New Gas Field Development

China is making further inroads into Iraqi oil and gas by inking an initial agreement with Iraq’s state-owned Midland Oil Company to develop the Mansuriya gas field with a Chinese-Iraqi consortium. The already-producing Mansuriya field foresees production of 100 million standard cubic feet of gas over a period of 18 months and 300 mscf projected over a period of 4-5 years, Reuters reported, citing a Iraqi oil ministry statement on Monday. The consortium brings together China’s Gereh and Petro Iraq. Earlier in May, Chinese companies…