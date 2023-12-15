Iraq Considers Budget Change to Restart Oil Flow From Kurdistan

Iraq’s government is studying options for amending its budget in order to be able to pay foreign companies operating oil fields in Kurdistan in a bid to restart the flow of oil from the northern semi-autonomous region. “We are discussing the draft amendment of the relevant article along with the parliamentary financial committee,” Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani told Bloomberg, adding that companies operating in Kurdistan “are waiting for the amendment to be done on this article in order to be able to pay for the production…