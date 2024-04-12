Iraq Has No Intention of Restarting Kurdish Oil Pipeline

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict Baghdad is repairing the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, which has not been operable for ten years and hopes to use it to export some 350,000 bpd to Turkey as soon as this month. Essentially, that means that Baghdad has no intention of agreeing to the restart of the Kurdish pipeline to Turkey which has been shut down for over a year now as the Iraqi federal government and the Iraqi Region of Kurdistan wrangle over control of Kurdish oil resources. The Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline would effectively allow Baghdad to gain…