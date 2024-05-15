15 May, 24

Iraq Looks To Finish Phase 1 of CSSP Oil Megaproject by 2028

UncategorizedNo Comments

Perhaps more than any other single factor, the Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP) is critical in enabling Iraq to dramatically increase its crude oil production. It was delayed for over a decade, as ExxonMobil and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) battled it out for control over the project. Finally, the U.S. firm pulled out and the Chinese company’s progress ground to a halt, leaving the way clear for the project to become part of the US$27 billion four-pronged Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP) deal being worked…

