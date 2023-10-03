03 Oct, 23

Iraq Set To Award 30 Oil And Gas Projects In Two Licensing Rounds

UncategorizedNo Comments

Iraq is inviting international companies to bid for 30 new oil and gas projects in two licensing rounds until January 2024, as OPEC’s second-largest oil producer looks to boost crude production and reduce gas import dependence. The so-called “fifth plus” and sixth licensing rounds will have lower royalty rates and profit-sharing agreements that are expected to be of less burden to investors, Al-Hakam I. Al-Neama, the head of the exploration contracts division at Iraq’s Oil Ministry, said at the ADIPEC energy conference in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.