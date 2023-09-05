Iraq-Turkey See More Delays In Resuming Oil Flows

The flow of crude oil from Iraq to Turkey will not resume prior to October, sources have revealed. Iraq’s oil flows to Turkey—which have been suspended since March 25—are unlikely to resume until Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan visits Baghdad in October. The trip was originally planned to take place in August but was pushed back. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) suspended oil flows in March, ordering Turkey to pay the Iraqi government $1.5 billion in compensation for what it determined were unauthorized oil…