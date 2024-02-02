Iraq Wants to Ditch the U.S. Dollar in Oil Trade

Via The Cradle The Finance Committee in the Iraqi parliament made a statement on Wednesday calling for the sale of oil in currencies other than the US dollar, aiming to counter US sanctions on the Iraqi banking system. “The US Treasury still uses the pretext of money laundering to impose sanctions on Iraqi banks. This requires a national stance to put an end to these arbitrary decisions,” the statement said. “Imposing sanctions on Iraqi banks undermines and obstructs Central Bank efforts to stabilize the dollar exchange rate and reduce the…