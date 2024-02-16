Iraqi Kurdistan Oil Export Restart Still A Way Off

There is no forecasted date for when oil exports from Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region to Turkey will resume, a Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader said on Friday. On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Bafel Talabini told Argus that the relationship between Baghdad and Erbil was a “very delicate” one, and one wrong negotiating move could upend the entire process of restarting pipeline exports to Turkey. For months, the pipeline between the two countries has been out of commission since March…