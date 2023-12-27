Iron Ore Futures Hit Ten-Month High On Chinese Stimulus Efforts

Iron ore futures hit a ten-month high on Monday, riding a wave of optimism from Chinese policymakers who rolled out new a fiscal stimulus package coupled with interest rate cuts at major state-owned banks. This move by Beijing is set to cushion the struggling property market. Iron ore futures in Singapore soared to the highest intra-day level since late February, around $140 per ton. Prices have soared 40% since early August. On Sunday, state-run media Global Times reported that Chinese policymakers planned to roll out 1 trillion…