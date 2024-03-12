Iron Ore Futures Take a Hit as Chinese Demand Wavers

To start the week, Ehsan Khoman, the Head of Commodities at MUFG Bank, points out that iron ore ended the session in Asia as one of the weakest major commodities. This downturn was primarily due to the lack of enthusiasm from China’s National People’s Congress event on Monday amid mounting concerns about worsening macroeconomic headwinds. Futures in the critical steelmaking ingredient are down 25% year-to-date in Singapore, and they fell nearly 7% on Monday to around the $107 a ton level. The 7% drop in Singapore was the largest daily…