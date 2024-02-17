Iron Ore Prices Rise as China Ramps Up Imports

Via Metal Miner The first month of 2024 saw iron ore kick-off to a strong start, mainly due to increasing prices and substantial imports by China. Looking at iron ore futures, many investors were optimistic that the world’s largest purchaser of ore would continue implementing sufficient stimulus measures to enhance demand. Iron ore is a critical ingredient in steel manufacturing, with China remaining the largest manufacturer in the world. Investor optimism proved strong enough to overshadow China’s relatively subdued steel production…