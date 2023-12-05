Is A New Oil Price War Looming?

U.S. crude oil production broke another record in September, putting additional pressure on the OPEC+ group, which looks to keep oil prices above $80 per barrel by controlling “market stability.” The underwhelming OPEC+ meeting last week showed that there is dissent within the group about deeper cuts and production quotas. The Saudis rolled over their extra voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) and Russia – the leader of the non-OPEC allies in OPEC+ – pledged to deepen its supply cut to 500,000 bpd from 300,000 bpd. …