Is A Steel Slump On The Horizon?

Via Metal Miner Month-over-month, the Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) narrowly missed trading completely flat, ultimately moving sideways with just a 0.2% increase. Meanwhile, steel prices, specifically h-beam steel and steel rebar costs, either dropped or traded sideways, as did bar fuel surcharges. Energy have risen at an astounding rate since 2021 due to high inflation and geopolitical events like the war in Ukraine. Even with cooler inflation in the US, energy prices still remain elevated. This could further impact aluminum and…