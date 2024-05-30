Is a Tipping Point Approaching for America’s Most Prolific Oil Basin

Midstream companies are benefiting from the Permian gas problem. The Permian basin has been the driver of growth in shale output for a number of years now, adding about 4-mm BOPD and 18 BCFD of gas to its output. Other key shale oil basins – notably the Eagle Ford and the Bakken, have fallen off their 2014 highs for oil production. Today we are producing about 9.8 mm BOPD and have been at or near those levels for several months now. Could a tipping point be approaching?A number of reasons have been discussed for the flattening and potential…