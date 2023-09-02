Is Central Asia The Next Flashpoint In A Warming World?

Speakers at a conference dedicated to Central Asia this week struggled to find good things to say about the region — or at least enough good to rival all of the bad.Some experts saw windows for transformation and adaptation closing, amid an international space reshaped by China’s rise and Russia’s war in Ukraine, and with a climate crisis seemingly moving even faster than in most other parts of the world.Many agreed that the five Central Asian states had made various degrees of progress since gaining independence in 1991.But they stressed…