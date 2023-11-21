Is Elon Musk’s Social Media Drama Hurting Tesla?

Last December, I wrote Why Tesla’s Market Share Is Set To Plunge In 2023. My logic was straightforward. After buying Twitter, Elon Musk began to alienate the very people most likely to buy a Tesla. Those who were happiest about Musk’s actions were the least likely to buy a Tesla. I did indicate that Tesla had a couple of advantages working for it. One is that competitors are racing to catch up, so even consumers who might want an alternative might have trouble finding one. Further, Tesla orders have historically been backlogged, so…