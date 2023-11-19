Is Elon Musk’s Starlink Gearing Up for a Public Listing?

Starlink, the satellite internet technology made possible by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company, is preparing for an initial public offering as soon as the second half of 2024, according to Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the situation. SpaceX has been shifting Starlink’s assets to a wholly-owned subsidiary that would make it ripe for a spin-off ahead of the IPO, one person said, adding there is yet to be a concrete decision about going public. They said the upcoming listing could be postponed to 2025. News of a Starlink IPO follows…