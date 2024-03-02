Is It Time To Ditch Tech Stocks for Gold?

Via SchiffGold.com This week Peter covers the highlights of the last few weeks of volatile trading, paying special attention to Nvidia, Wall Street’s favorite AI stock, and Newmont Corporation, a heavy hitter in the gold mining industry. Both companies’ shares experienced dramatic price action, with NVDA gaining $260 billion in market cap and pulling the market up after an excellent earnings report. Newmont, on the other hand, saw shares fall 7% after a disappointing last quarter. Peter explains how monetary policy influences…