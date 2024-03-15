Is It Time To Give Tesla Another Chance?

Back in the middle of January, I wrote a piece here explaining why after years of maintaining a base position in TSLA off of which I had traded, often quite profitably, I was selling my entire holding and getting out. In that article, I laid out the two main reasons for that decision. First, the business climate had not turned out as many expected, with subsidized overseas competition in the EV space developing quickly, forcing Tesla to cut their previously enviable margins. Then there was the “Musk factor”. Elon had been talking about…