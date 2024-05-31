Is It Time to Sell This Top Performing Energy Stock?

Whether you trade actively or are more of a long-term investor, there are some stocks that you just seem to get right a lot more than you get wrong. From both of those perspectives, one of the best for me over the years has been First Solar (FSLR). It is something on which I have made a lot of money and, in a piece that I wrote in October of last year in which I recommended buying it at around $145, I identified why that is so. It is because for some reason, FSLR usually does what the chart suggests it will, or at least what the obvious indicators…