Is Saudi Arabia’s Gas Megaproject Jafurah Too Good to be True?

According to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman last week, an extra 15 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas deposits has been proven at Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah gas field. If true, this would take the total reserves in the eastern Saudi field – which is the largest unconventional non-oil associated gas field in the country, and potentially the biggest shale gas development outside the U.S. – up to about 229 tcf, or about 6.5 trillion cubic metres (tcm). By comparison, total proven gas reserves for Russia…