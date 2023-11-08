Is The EV Revolution Still Happening?

During the latest profit season, executives from the auto industry probably surprised many by announcing revisions to their EV plans. GM gave up its production targets. Tesla’s Elon Musk warned about waning EV demand. Honda and GM canceled their joint venture that would have developed more affordable EVs. Cars are piling up in dealers’ lots. Thousands of chargers are not working, and there are not enough technicians to fix them. The EV dream might be over before it really began. “As we get further into the transformation to EV,…