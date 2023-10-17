17 Oct, 23

Is The Saudi Arabia-Russia Oil Pact Showing Signs Of Weakening?

UncategorizedNo Comments

The pact between Saudi Arabia and Russia to keep oil barrels off the market could be showing signs of weakening, with Russia’s oil exports now on the rise. Russia’s seaborne crude oil exports rose in the seven days to October 15, with Russia’s four-week average seaborne crude exports now at a three-month high. Russia’s crude exports now are at 3.51 million barrels per day, an increase of .285 million bpd from the seven days to October 8, according to tanker tracker data analyzed by Bloomberg. Four-week average outflows from…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.