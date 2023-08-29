Is The Shale Reinvestment Surge Just A Blip Or A Strategy Shift?

The reinvestment rate of US shale oil producers hit its highest level in three years in the second quarter of 2023, but the recent trajectory will not last, according to Rystad Energy research. Our analysis focuses on a peer group of 18 public companies, excluding majors, that collectively accounted for about 40% of total US shale oil output in 2022. The group’s reinvestment rate was 72% in the second quarter of the year, up from 58% in the first quarter and the highest since the 150% seen in the second quarter of 2020. The reinvestment rate…