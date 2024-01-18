Is the World Overbuilding LNG Capacity?

Last year, the United States became the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas. This year, the federal government, acting on urges from climate activists, started a review in the approval process for new LNG facilities. At around the same time, a warning came about a coming glut in LNG capacity—amid reports that China’s resurgent LNG imports are threatening Europe’s energy security. Just a decade ago, natural gas in all its forms was as uncontroversial as a hydrocarbon could ever get in the modern world. Now,…