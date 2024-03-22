Is U.S. Shale Production Finally Nearing Its Peak?

Last October, I published a piece on OilPrice where I discussed the drivers for the rapid expansion of upstream E&P merger activity that was being seen. Upstream M&A has continued since that article came out, and I thought an update was in order as not only has it continued, but seems to have reached a fever pace in recent weeks. In just the last three months we have had news from Chord Energy, (NYSE:CHRD) merging with Bakken focused, Canadian operator Enerplus, (NYSE:ERF). In a long overdue consolidation in the natural gas space, Chesapeake…