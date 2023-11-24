24 Nov, 23

Israel Allows Fuel Trucks into Gaza from Egypt

Israel’s army has allowed eight trucks of fuel and cooking gas to enter the Gaza Strip from Egypt, the army’s liaison office with Palestinians, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), said on Friday. On Friday morning local time, four tankers of fuel and another four tankers carrying cooking gas were transferred from Egypt to UN humanitarian aid organizations in the southern Gaza Strip via the Rafah Crossing from Egypt, COGAT said. “The fuel and cooking gas are designated for operating essential…

