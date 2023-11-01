Israel And Interest Rates Keep Oil Prices Erratic

The war in the Middle East could push crude oil prices to $150 per barrel if it spreads across the region, the World Bank warned this week. Meanwhile, traders—worried about the effect of high interest rates on oil consumption—sparked a sell-off last week, extending a selling streak to four out of the five last weeks. Oil prices are on a wildly swinging seesaw, with interest rates and the war premium in a constant battle with no clear view of which one would gain the upper hand. In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, the…