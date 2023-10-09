09 Oct, 23

Israel Cuts Off Power Supply To Gaza

UncategorizedNo Comments

The Israeli government has ordered its state-run electricity company to halt power supply to the Gaza Strip days after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on the country.  The Israeli prime minister’s office has revealed that the security cabinet has approved several steps to destroy military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and Islamic Jihad “for many years,” including cutting fuel and electricity supplies as well as entry of goods into the Israel-occupied landlocked territory. “I have signed an order instructing…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.