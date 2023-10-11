Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Steel Market

Via Metal Miner The fresh conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine has started to ring warning bells throughout supply chains for oil, steel, and various metals. Indeed, if prolonged, the conflict could adversely affect steel prices as well as many other commodities. Already under strain because of the more than year-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, this new conflict has raised concerns in India as well as among Turkish and Russian steel exporters. The President of the trade representative organization PHDCCI, Sanjeev Agarwal, said the conflict…