Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Fall Apart

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict In the Middle East, this week’s peace talks saw Hamas agree to proposals for a ceasefire laid out by Egypt and Qatar, but Israel proceeded with its incursion into Rafah (southern Gaza), ordering a full-scale invasion. That took peace talks off the table again and came with a warning from the Biden administration that the U.S. would pause bomb shipments to Israel over civilian deaths. On Thursday, Netanyahu responded by saying Israel could “stand alone”. Last week, Turkey cut off its $9+-billion…