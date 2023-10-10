Israel-Hamas War Has Divided Commodity Traders

The war between Hamas and Israel that erupted last weekend has caused confusion in the commodity investment sector, with funds rushing to divest stocks sensitive to turmoil in the Middle East but oil traders piling up into the world’s most traded commodity. Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on Monday that hedge funds had been selling U.S. commodity-linked stocks at a faster-than-usual pace before the news broke that Hamas had entered Israel from multiple points. Once the news broke, attitudes changed, with oil jumping by more…